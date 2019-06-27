Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Research Coverage Started at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

RMTI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rockwell Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Ifs Securities upgraded shares of Rockwell Medical from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMTI opened at $2.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.39 million, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.88. Rockwell Medical has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $6.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.37.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 55.09% and a negative return on equity of 144.07%. As a group, analysts predict that Rockwell Medical will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David S. Richmond purchased 4,643 shares of Rockwell Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,232.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,163.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 194.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 5,456.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 9,713 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 19.88% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis. The company offers Triferic, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores; and Calcitriol, an active vitamin D injection for the management of hypocalcemia in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis.

