Royal Bank of Canada Boosts SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Price Target to GBX 725

SEGRO (LON:SGRO) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 725 ($9.47) in a report issued on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a sector performer rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SGRO. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 786 ($10.27) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 670 ($8.75) to GBX 690 ($9.02) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 755 ($9.87) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEGRO currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 744.22 ($9.72).

SGRO opened at GBX 727.80 ($9.51) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 710.67. SEGRO has a fifty-two week low of GBX 577.60 ($7.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 745.80 ($9.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

In related news, insider Andy Gulliford sold 97,308 shares of SEGRO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 718 ($9.38), for a total value of £698,671.44 ($912,937.99). Also, insider Soumen Das sold 110,000 shares of SEGRO stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 727 ($9.50), for a total value of £799,700 ($1,044,949.69). Over the last three months, insiders have sold 212,303 shares of company stock valued at $153,263,714.

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (75 million square feet) valued at £11 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

