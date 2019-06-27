SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Trading Up 5.4%

SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) was up 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $180.60 and last traded at $180.44. Approximately 351,586 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 541,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.25.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SAGE shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity set a $220.00 price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer set a $170.00 price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.15.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $173.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 20.06 and a current ratio of 20.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 2.67.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.17) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.68) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SAGE Therapeutics Inc will post -13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 84,661 shares of SAGE Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $14,801,282.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,851 shares in the company, valued at $17,107,290.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Frates sold 8,000 shares of SAGE Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.22, for a total transaction of $1,297,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,761.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 226,925 shares of company stock valued at $39,438,777 in the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in SAGE Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 53.3% during the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 28.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 4,871.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SAGE Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

