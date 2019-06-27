salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Sells $82,479.68 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total transaction of $82,479.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,744 shares in the company, valued at $3,192,086.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of CRM opened at $149.04 on Thursday. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.60 and a fifty-two week high of $167.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $115.89 billion, a PE ratio of 102.79, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.39.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. salesforce.com had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. OTR Global cut shares of salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $174.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.97.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $938,778,000. Lunia Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth $5,811,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,270,156 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,022,474,000 after buying an additional 4,321,630 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 158.1% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,901,195 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $301,093,000 after buying an additional 1,164,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 609.0% in the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 973,924 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $133,398,000 after buying an additional 836,563 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

