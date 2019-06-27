Scff Management Llc Sells 43,454 Shares of Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) Stock

Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) major shareholder Scff Management Llc sold 43,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $182,941.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Scff Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Elevate Credit alerts:

On Wednesday, June 19th, Scff Management Llc sold 37,500 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $166,875.00.

On Friday, June 14th, Scff Management Llc sold 35,000 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $155,050.00.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Scff Management Llc sold 57,592 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total value of $250,525.20.

Elevate Credit stock remained flat at $$4.15 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 132,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,942. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.11 million, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.57. Elevate Credit Inc has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $11.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $189.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.52 million. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 2.09%. Elevate Credit’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Elevate Credit Inc will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELVT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Elevate Credit during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Elevate Credit by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 9,408 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elevate Credit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Elevate Credit by 270.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 22,455 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Elevate Credit by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. 50.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ELVT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine lowered Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.65.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

See Also: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Elevate Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevate Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.