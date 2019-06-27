Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $46.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.96 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Schweitzer-Mauduit International an industry rank of 221 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Schweitzer-Mauduit International alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st.

Shares of SWM stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.10. 232,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,413. The firm has a market cap of $974.34 million, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.99. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 12-month low of $24.35 and a 12-month high of $44.69.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.10). Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s payout ratio is 50.57%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP grew its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP now owns 15,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaOne Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Schweitzer-Mauduit International (SWM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.