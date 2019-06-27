Short Interest in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) Drops By 25.2%

Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,349,300 shares, a decline of 25.2% from the May 15th total of 3,139,200 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

In related news, insider David S. Regnery sold 7,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $972,743.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,180,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 5,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.90, for a total transaction of $570,930.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,777,502.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll-Rand alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 8,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,350,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,778,000 after acquiring an additional 124,916 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll-Rand stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $124.35. 1,047,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,466,080. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Ingersoll-Rand has a fifty-two week low of $85.15 and a fifty-two week high of $127.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.56.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Ingersoll-Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll-Rand will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Ingersoll-Rand’s payout ratio is 37.79%.

IR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Ingersoll-Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.96.

Ingersoll-Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll-Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll-Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.