Short Interest in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) Decreases By 35.6%

Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,729,600 shares, a decrease of 35.6% from the May 15th total of 19,769,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itau Unibanco during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 230.0% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 1,628.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Itau Unibanco during the first quarter valued at $79,000. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ITUB traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.40. The company had a trading volume of 17,483,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,249,732. Itau Unibanco has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.66. The company has a market cap of $89.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.92.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Itau Unibanco had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Itau Unibanco will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.004 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.46%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ITUB. ValuEngine lowered Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Itau Unibanco in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, HSBC raised Itau Unibanco from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

