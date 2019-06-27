Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBGL) Shares Gap Down to $4.85

Sibanye Gold Ltd (NYSE:SBGL)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.96, but opened at $4.85. Sibanye Gold shares last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 3,123,490 shares.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sibanye Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised Sibanye Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sibanye Gold by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Sibanye Gold by 38.9% in the first quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 28,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 8,096 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Sibanye Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Sibanye Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Sibanye Gold by 62.6% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 50,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 19,585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

About Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBGL)

Sibanye Gold Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

