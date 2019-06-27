Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $103.64 Million

Analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) will report sales of $103.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $106.64 million and the lowest is $102.50 million. Silicon Motion Technology reported sales of $138.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will report full-year sales of $487.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $450.00 million to $513.08 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $562.80 million, with estimates ranging from $507.00 million to $599.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Silicon Motion Technology.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $94.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SIMO. Morgan Stanley cut Silicon Motion Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Monday, May 6th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. BidaskClub cut Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.95.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIMO. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 201.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 923 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1,460.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

SIMO traded up $0.88 on Friday, reaching $42.41. 11,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,259. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.92. Silicon Motion Technology has a fifty-two week low of $31.73 and a fifty-two week high of $61.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.97.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

