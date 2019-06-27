Skycoin Price Down 1.3% This Week (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. Skycoin has a total market capitalization of $26.20 million and $2.43 million worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Skycoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.75 or 0.00015235 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Iquant, C2CX and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Skycoin has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Skycoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003623 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.38 or 0.00299939 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.90 or 0.01743920 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00008619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000959 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00153108 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00019482 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000537 BTC.

About Skycoin

Skycoin’s genesis date was December 22nd, 2013. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Skycoin is skycoin.net. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Skycoin Coin Trading

Skycoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Iquant, Cryptopia, Binance, C2CX and ChaoEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Skycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Skycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.