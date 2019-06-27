Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.55-0.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $270-280 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $299.02 million.Smart Global also updated its Q4 2019 guidance to $0.55-0.65 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Smart Global from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smart Global from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Smart Global from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Smart Global from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Smart Global from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.00.

NASDAQ:SGH traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.52. 676,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,898. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.82. Smart Global has a 12 month low of $16.94 and a 12 month high of $35.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.39 million, a PE ratio of 3.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.80.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.12). Smart Global had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 61.87%. The firm had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Smart Global will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Smart Global news, VP Bruce M. Goldberg sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $44,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $213,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,381 shares of company stock valued at $301,147 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

