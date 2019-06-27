Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Analysts predict that Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE) will announce ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the highest is ($0.30). Sorrento Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.73) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($1.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.71). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sorrento Therapeutics.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 102.94% and a negative net margin of 1,323.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SRNE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright set a $40.00 price target on Sorrento Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Sorrento Therapeutics from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

SRNE traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,535,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009,780. The company has a market capitalization of $387.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.39. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $7.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 356.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 30,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 23,595 shares during the period. 18.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine delivery system for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia.

