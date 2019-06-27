Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Spartan Motors in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spartan Motors presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of SPAR opened at $10.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $360.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.15. Spartan Motors has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $16.10.

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.90 million. Spartan Motors had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 1.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spartan Motors will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. Spartan Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.83%.

In other news, insider Daryl M. Adams sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total value of $119,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 664,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,327,706. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Spartan Motors by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 45,992 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Spartan Motors by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 92,623 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Spartan Motors by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 14,480 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spartan Motors by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spartan Motors in the 4th quarter worth $362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Spartan Motors Company Profile

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and sells specialty and heavy-duty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

