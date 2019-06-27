Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Cut to Underperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI lowered shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SPOT. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

SPOT stock opened at $142.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -236.83 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.04. Spotify Technology has a 52 week low of $103.29 and a 52 week high of $198.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a positive return on equity of 13.72%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

See Also: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.