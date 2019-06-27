StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) Short Interest Down 61.1% in June

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a decrease of 61.1% from the May 15th total of 71,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 37,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of GASS stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.34. 9,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,198. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $132.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.31. StealthGas has a fifty-two week low of $2.73 and a fifty-two week high of $4.18.

Get StealthGas alerts:

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $34.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.82 million. StealthGas had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. On average, equities analysts predict that StealthGas will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GASS. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of StealthGas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $592,000. Towerview LLC raised its stake in shares of StealthGas by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 537,475 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 52,475 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of StealthGas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of StealthGas by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,544 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 12,321 shares during the period. 59.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GASS shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of StealthGas in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered StealthGas from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th.

StealthGas Company Profile

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for StealthGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StealthGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.