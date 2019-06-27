Sumo Group PLC (LON:SUMO) Insider Acquires £331,350 in Stock

Sumo Group PLC (LON:SUMO) insider David Wilton acquired 235,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 141 ($1.84) per share, for a total transaction of £331,350 ($432,967.46).

David Wilton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sumo Group alerts:

On Monday, May 13th, David Wilton purchased 1,229 shares of Sumo Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 147 ($1.92) per share, for a total transaction of £1,806.63 ($2,360.68).

LON SUMO opened at GBX 149.50 ($1.95) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 141.63. Sumo Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 105 ($1.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 187 ($2.44). The company has a market capitalization of $224.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -747.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SUMO. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Sumo Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sumo Group in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sumo Group in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Shore Capital began coverage on shares of Sumo Group in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 159 ($2.08) price target on the stock.

Sumo Group Company Profile

Sumo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides video games in the United Kingdom. The company develops games across a range of console platforms, PC, handheld, and mobile devices. It also offers services to entertainment industry, including games, TV, and film. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Sheffield, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.