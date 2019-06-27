SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 6,253,346 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 333% from the previous session’s volume of 1,444,465 shares.The stock last traded at $15.94 and had previously closed at $15.84.

SVMK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on SVMK from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of SVMK in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on SVMK in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVMK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.74.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $68.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.13 million. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SVMK Inc will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SVMK news, SVP Lora D. Blum sold 11,400 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total transaction of $191,748.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lora D. Blum sold 1,772 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $29,840.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,062 shares of company stock worth $2,101,625 in the last 90 days. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in SVMK during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,328,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new position in SVMK during the 1st quarter worth about $433,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SVMK by 240.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after buying an additional 176,065 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in SVMK by 354.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 247,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after buying an additional 193,279 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in SVMK during the 1st quarter worth about $835,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

