Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SNDX. Zacks Investment Research cut Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. B. Riley set a $26.00 price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura raised their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.61.

NASDAQ SNDX traded up $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $9.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,107. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.39 and a 52-week high of $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.23.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 107.48% and a negative net margin of 4,539.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Briggs Morrison acquired 20,400 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.46 per share, with a total value of $152,184.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. lifted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 116.9% in the 4th quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 26,947 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 175,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 157.7% during the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,342,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after acquiring an additional 821,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 26,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.64% of the company’s stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

