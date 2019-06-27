TD Securities Lowers Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM) Price Target to C$0.90

Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM) (NYSE:NAK) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$1.30 to C$0.90 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the mining company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 15.38% from the company’s current price.

NDM opened at C$0.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a 12-month low of C$0.56 and a 12-month high of C$1.47. The firm has a market cap of $210.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.64.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM) (NYSE:NAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The mining company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northern Dynasty Minerals will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project that includes 2,402 mineral claims covering approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

