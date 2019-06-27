Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Short Interest Up 43.5% in June

Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TGP) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 564,500 shares, a growth of 43.5% from the May 15th total of 393,500 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 171,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

TGP stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.75. Teekay Lng Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.74 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50.

Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Teekay Lng Partners had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $149.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Teekay Lng Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Teekay Lng Partners will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

TGP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Teekay Lng Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teekay Lng Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Teekay Lng Partners by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teekay Lng Partners by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 21,540 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Lng Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Lng Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Lng Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 28.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teekay Lng Partners

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and crude oil worldwide. The company operates through three segments: The Liquefied Natural Gas, The Liquefied Petroleum Gas, and The Conventional Tanker. It transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

