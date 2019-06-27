Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) Insider Sells $880,000.00 in Stock

Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) insider Hassan Wahla sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $880,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,179 shares in the company, valued at $1,225,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hassan Wahla also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 7th, Hassan Wahla sold 49,999 shares of Telenav stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $369,992.60.

Shares of TNAV opened at $7.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.40. Telenav Inc has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $8.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.72.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Telenav had a negative net margin of 26.03% and a negative return on equity of 57.09%. The company had revenue of $53.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.02 million. On average, analysts expect that Telenav Inc will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNAV. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Telenav during the first quarter worth $160,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Telenav during the first quarter worth $200,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Telenav during the first quarter worth $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Telenav by 1,645.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,170 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Telenav during the first quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

TNAV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Telenav from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telenav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Telenav in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.38.

Telenav Company Profile

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

