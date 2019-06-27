Tervita (TSE:TEV) Earns Buy Rating from Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Tervita (TSE:TEV) in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$9.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Tervita’s Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TEV. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Tervita from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. CIBC decreased their price target on Tervita from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Tervita from C$10.40 to C$9.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

TSE:TEV opened at C$7.20 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$6.41. Tervita has a fifty-two week low of C$5.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.50. The stock has a market cap of $781.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.49.

Tervita (TSE:TEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$531.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$370.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tervita will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tervita Corporation provides environmental solutions for oil and gas, mining, industry, community, and government customers in Canada and the United States. The company offers bioremediation services, caverns and oil field waste disposal, civil and environmental construction, commercial demolition and decommissioning, energy marketing, engineered landfill disposal, metals recycling, municipal and industrial water treatment, NORM management, oil and gas demolition and recovery, oil recovery, onsite produced and frac water treatment, onsite waste management, remediation and reclamation services, specialized waste containers, spill and emergency response, sulphur services, treatment recovery and disposal, waste classification and tracking services, waste transportation services, and water disposal wells.

