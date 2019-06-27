TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TESS) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TESS) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Zacks has also assigned TESSCO Technologies an industry rank of 161 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TESS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered TESSCO Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. ValuEngine raised TESSCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 880,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,567,000 after acquiring an additional 16,026 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 615,648 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,388,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 330,429 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after buying an additional 31,250 shares in the last quarter. 22NW LP grew its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. 22NW LP now owns 314,639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after buying an additional 38,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 293,566 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after buying an additional 9,609 shares in the last quarter. 58.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TESS traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.00. 1,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,903. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.45 million, a PE ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 1.36. TESSCO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $10.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.99.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $144.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.88 million. TESSCO Technologies had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 0.91%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TESSCO Technologies will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. TESSCO Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 123.08%.

About TESSCO Technologies

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers products and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as program management, connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

