Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Stock Rating Lowered by Loop Capital

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $91.85 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $110.00. Loop Capital’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.10% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC set a $122.00 target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group set a $98.00 target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $104.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.99.

NYSE:TIF opened at $91.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.60. Tiffany & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.04 and a fifty-two week high of $141.64.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tiffany & Co. news, Director Francesco Trapani sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total transaction of $23,025,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew W. Hart sold 2,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total transaction of $241,262.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,146.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 264,577 shares of company stock valued at $24,346,681 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 193.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 8,963 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management boosted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 0.7% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 37,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,990,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Baltimore Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tiffany & Co. during the first quarter worth about $610,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 605,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,734,000 after buying an additional 319,941 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

