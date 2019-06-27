Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) and Till Capital (NASDAQ:TIL) Financial Survey

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) and Till Capital (NASDAQ:TIL) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tiptree and Till Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tiptree $625.83 million 0.34 $23.93 million N/A N/A Till Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Tiptree has higher revenue and earnings than Till Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Tiptree and Till Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiptree 0.65% -1.26% -0.28% Till Capital N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.6% of Tiptree shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Till Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 25.6% of Tiptree shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.2% of Till Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Tiptree pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Till Capital does not pay a dividend. Tiptree has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Tiptree and Till Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tiptree 0 0 0 0 N/A Till Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Tiptree beats Till Capital on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tiptree Company Profile

Tiptree Inc., through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company provides credit protection insurance, warranty and service contract products, and niche commercial and consumer insurance programs, as well as offers value-add services, including premium finance and business processing services. It also engages in asset management operations; the provision of mortgage loans for institutional investors; and other investment activities. Tiptree Inc. markets its products through a network of independent insurance brokers and managing general agencies. The company was formerly known as Tiptree Financial Inc. and changed its name to Tiptree Inc. in December 2016. Tiptree Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.

Till Capital Company Profile

Till Capital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance and reinsurance business in Canada, Bermuda, and the United States. The company provides assumption reinsurance to insurance companies that want to exit the Canadian market; and to insurance companies that want to transfer their remaining claim liabilities on particular books of business, as well as operational services to facilitate the exit of those companies. It also acts as the primary insurer and direct writer for insurance companies seeking Canadian business, but lacking the appropriate Canadian insurance licenses; and ongoing and one-time consulting services in the areas of taxation, risk management, mergers and acquisitions, expert witness testimony, and claim reviews. The company is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

