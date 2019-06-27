Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $318.50 Million

Brokerages forecast that Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) will report sales of $318.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Titan Machinery’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $315.80 million and the highest is $321.20 million. Titan Machinery posted sales of $299.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Titan Machinery will report full year sales of $1.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Titan Machinery.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $278.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

TITN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Titan Machinery from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Titan Machinery by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Titan Machinery by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Titan Machinery by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Titan Machinery by 108.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in Titan Machinery by 425.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TITN traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.98. The stock had a trading volume of 219,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,110. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $443.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 2.06. Titan Machinery has a twelve month low of $11.99 and a twelve month high of $20.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.54.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

