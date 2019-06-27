Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Rating Reiterated by Cowen

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Cowen in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.65% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Empire increased their price target on shares of Tricida from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Tricida in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

Get Tricida alerts:

TCDA stock opened at $35.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.90. Tricida has a one year low of $19.43 and a one year high of $40.83. The company has a current ratio of 8.30, a quick ratio of 8.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.10). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tricida will post -3.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $8,100,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Tricida by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tricida in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Tricida by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Tricida by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Tricida during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. 62.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

Read More: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Tricida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.