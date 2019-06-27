Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Trilogy International Partners Inc (TSE:TRL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.78. Trilogy International Partners shares last traded at $2.75, with a volume of 800 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Trilogy International Partners from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.66. The firm has a market cap of $160.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32.

Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.15) by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$249.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$247.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trilogy International Partners Inc will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brad Horwitz bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.90 per share, with a total value of C$870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 564,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,637,435.70.

Trilogy International Partners Company Profile (TSE:TRL)

Trilogy International Partners Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless voice and data communication services in Bolivia and New Zealand. The company's communications services include local, international long distance, and roaming services for customers and international visitors roaming on their networks.

