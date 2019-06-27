Ubiq Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $36,017.00 (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 27th. Ubiq has a market cap of $9.32 million and $36,017.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ubiq coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00001903 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Upbit. During the last week, Ubiq has traded 19.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Expanse (EXP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001353 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Ubiq

Ubiq (UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2016. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart.

Buying and Selling Ubiq

Ubiq can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

