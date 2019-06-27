UBS Group Reiterates $50.00 Price Target for International Paper (NYSE:IP)

UBS Group set a $50.00 price target on International Paper (NYSE:IP) in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Stephens cut shares of International Paper from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut shares of International Paper from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered International Paper from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on International Paper from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.64.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $42.54 on Monday. International Paper has a one year low of $37.55 and a one year high of $54.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.67. The company has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.54.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. International Paper had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 31.35%. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $45,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,385,409.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total value of $234,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter worth $158,215,000. Ronna Sue Cohen lifted its stake in International Paper by 4,416.5% in the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 3,646,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566,080 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in International Paper by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,343,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,774,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,970 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in International Paper by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,144,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,274 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in International Paper by 202.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,379,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,680,000 after acquiring an additional 922,860 shares during the period. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

