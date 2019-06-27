UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UGI. ValuEngine lowered UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of UGI in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE UGI traded up $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $52.81. The stock had a trading volume of 829,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,606. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. UGI has a 12-month low of $50.31 and a 12-month high of $59.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.21.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. UGI had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 10.31%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UGI will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. UGI’s payout ratio is 43.80%.

In other news, Director Frank S. Hermance bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.10 per share, for a total transaction of $5,410,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,525,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director M Shawn Bort sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total transaction of $1,350,735.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,222.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,671 shares of company stock valued at $4,545,613. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of UGI by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 17,941,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $995,389,000 after purchasing an additional 232,308 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of UGI by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,414,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $929,060,000 after purchasing an additional 304,579 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of UGI by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,223,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,390,000 after purchasing an additional 182,204 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in shares of UGI by 325.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,729,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of UGI by 195.6% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,555,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

