Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Director Sells $113,173.20 in Stock

Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Director Sally E. Blount sold 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.28, for a total value of $113,173.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,327.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $344.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.01. Ulta Beauty Inc has a fifty-two week low of $224.43 and a fifty-two week high of $365.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $342.50.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 12.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $335.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $395.00 target price (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.06.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,970 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 533.0% during the fourth quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 4,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.6% during the first quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 10,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 225.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 88.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

