United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) & MISSION VY BANC/SH (NASDAQ:MVLY) Critical Analysis

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) and MISSION VY BANC/SH (OTCMKTS:MVLY) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for United Community Banks and MISSION VY BANC/SH, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Community Banks 0 4 2 0 2.33 MISSION VY BANC/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

United Community Banks currently has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.50%. Given United Community Banks’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe United Community Banks is more favorable than MISSION VY BANC/SH.

Volatility & Risk

United Community Banks has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MISSION VY BANC/SH has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares United Community Banks and MISSION VY BANC/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Community Banks 27.98% 12.33% 1.42% MISSION VY BANC/SH N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.5% of United Community Banks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.5% of MISSION VY BANC/SH shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of United Community Banks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

United Community Banks pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. MISSION VY BANC/SH pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. United Community Banks pays out 31.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. United Community Banks has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. United Community Banks is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares United Community Banks and MISSION VY BANC/SH’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Community Banks $593.04 million 3.70 $166.11 million $2.14 12.92 MISSION VY BANC/SH N/A N/A $3.20 million N/A N/A

United Community Banks has higher revenue and earnings than MISSION VY BANC/SH.

Summary

United Community Banks beats MISSION VY BANC/SH on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans that include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential construction and mortgage, and indirect auto loans, as well as home equity lines of credits and fixed and adjustable-rate home mortgage loans. It also offers wire transfers, brokerage services, and other financial services, as well as risk management, payment processing, and merchant services. In addition, the company owns an insurance agency. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 156 locations in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. United Community Banks, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is based in Blairsville, Georgia.

About MISSION VY BANC/SH

Mission Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Mission Valley Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and corporate customers. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits; and savings, NOW, exchange, escrow, checking, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises personal loans; accounts receivable, apartment, and automobile and truck financing; and commercial real estate, equipment, small business administration, and term loans, as well as credit and debit cards, credit lines, and letters of credit. The company also provides merchant bankcard, account reconciliation, cashier checks, cash management, collection, deposit courier, electronic tax payment, safe deposit box, zero balance accounting, night drop, notary, payment, payroll, insurance and investment, and online banking services. It operates two branches located in Sun Valley and Santa Clarita, California. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Sun Valley, California.

