Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital upgraded Universal Logistics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Universal Logistics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.25.

ULH opened at $21.84 on Monday. Universal Logistics has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $37.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $629.84 million, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.68.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $377.41 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Universal Logistics by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Universal Logistics by 416.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 263,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after buying an additional 212,400 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Universal Logistics by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Universal Logistics by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Universal Logistics by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 67,656 shares during the period. 28.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers transportation services including dry van, flatbed, heavy haul, and refrigerated services; domestic and international freight forwarding and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

