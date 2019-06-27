Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) in a research note published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $53.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $50.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upland Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Craig Hallum reissued a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a buy rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Upland Software from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Upland Software from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Upland Software currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.88.

Get Upland Software alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:UPLD opened at $44.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. Upland Software has a 1 year low of $25.12 and a 1 year high of $54.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.66.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $48.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.39 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 27.01% and a negative net margin of 8.77%. Upland Software’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Upland Software will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Upland Software by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,959 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Upland Software by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Upland Software by 1.5% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Upland Software by 109,133.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,277 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Upland Software by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 63,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 66.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.