US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ECOL has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered US Ecology from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. UBS Group raised US Ecology from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised US Ecology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.20.

US Ecology stock opened at $57.45 on Monday. US Ecology has a one year low of $54.24 and a one year high of $77.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.51.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.10). US Ecology had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. US Ecology’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that US Ecology will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in US Ecology by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,143,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,949,000 after purchasing an additional 19,014 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in US Ecology by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 858,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in US Ecology by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 615,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,757,000 after purchasing an additional 8,745 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in US Ecology by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 325,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in US Ecology by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,025,000 after purchasing an additional 22,292 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

