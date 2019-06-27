usell.com (OTCMKTS:USEL) & Weight Watchers International (OTCMKTS:WW) Critical Comparison

usell.com (OTCMKTS:USEL) and Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get usell.com alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for usell.com and Weight Watchers International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score usell.com 0 0 0 0 N/A Weight Watchers International 2 1 0 0 1.33

Weight Watchers International has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.91%. Given Weight Watchers International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Weight Watchers International is more favorable than usell.com.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares usell.com and Weight Watchers International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio usell.com $104.70 million 0.12 -$12.30 million N/A N/A Weight Watchers International $1.51 billion 0.86 $223.75 million $3.19 6.07

Weight Watchers International has higher revenue and earnings than usell.com.

Profitability

This table compares usell.com and Weight Watchers International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets usell.com -18.37% -542.21% -100.37% Weight Watchers International 11.84% -20.48% 12.29%

Volatility and Risk

usell.com has a beta of 2.14, suggesting that its stock price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Weight Watchers International has a beta of 2.39, suggesting that its stock price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.1% of Weight Watchers International shares are held by institutional investors. 21.5% of usell.com shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of Weight Watchers International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Weight Watchers International beats usell.com on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About usell.com

usell.com, Inc. operates as a market maker of used smartphones. It acquires products from individual consumers through its uSell.com Website, as well as from various carriers, big box retailers, and manufacturers through its subsidiary, We Sell Cellular. The company sells its devices to professional buyers, such as brick and mortar retailers, online retailers, large and small wholesalers, small repair shops, large refurbishing providers, and insurance companies, as well as directly to consumers through third party e-commerce platforms. The company was formerly known as Upstream Worldwide, Inc. and changed its name to uSell.com, Inc. in July 2012. uSell.com, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Weight Watchers International

Weight Watchers International, Inc. provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches. The company offers various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program via its Web-based and mobile app products, including personal coaching products; and allows members to support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys. Further, it provides various products, including bars, snacks, cookbooks, kitchen tools, and other products. Additionally, the company licenses its trademarks and other intellectual property in food, beverages, and other consumer products and services. It offers products through its e-commerce platform, magazine subscriptions, publishing, and third-party advertising in publications; and through Websites and sales from the By Mail product. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for usell.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for usell.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.