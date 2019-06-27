ValuEngine Lowers Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

NDLS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Noodles & Co from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Noodles & Co to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Noodles & Co from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.63.

Shares of NDLS stock opened at $7.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Noodles & Co has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $13.50. The company has a market cap of $297.10 million, a P/E ratio of 358.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.03.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Noodles & Co had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $110.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.93 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Noodles & Co will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Noodles & Co by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 11,116 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Noodles & Co by 858.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 255,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 228,781 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Noodles & Co by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,071 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,115 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Noodles & Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Noodles & Co by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,323,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,254,000 after acquiring an additional 179,935 shares in the last quarter. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

