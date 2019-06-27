ValuEngine Upgrades Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) to Hold

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HGV. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.33.

HGV traded up $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $31.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,019,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,076. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 5.12. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 52-week low of $24.17 and a 52-week high of $36.38.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $450.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.20 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 56.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, Director Leonard Potter purchased 10,000 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,570. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Barbara L. Hollkamp sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $55,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,464.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HGV. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 9,136.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Poehling Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

