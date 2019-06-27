Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Trading Down 7.6%

Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM) traded down 7.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.59 and last traded at $1.59. 2,295,256 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 2,550,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

Several research firms have weighed in on VSTM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Verastem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verastem in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Verastem from $14.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Verastem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.66.

Get Verastem alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $124.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a current ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.46.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 million. Verastem had a negative return on equity of 79.68% and a negative net margin of 315.21%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verastem Inc will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTM. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Verastem in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Verastem in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verastem in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Verastem in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verastem by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verastem Company Profile (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.