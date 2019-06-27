VouchForMe Tops One Day Trading Volume of $83,501.00 (IPL)

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 27th. One VouchForMe token can currently be bought for $0.0111 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Livecoin and Coinbe. In the last seven days, VouchForMe has traded 63.5% higher against the US dollar. VouchForMe has a total market capitalization of $2.55 million and approximately $83,501.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003661 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00306896 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00008875 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $194.68 or 0.01763208 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000976 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00155178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00019826 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000566 BTC.

VouchForMe launched on December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,811,027 tokens. VouchForMe’s official message board is medium.com/insurepal-blog. The official website for VouchForMe is vouchforme.co. VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io. The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

VouchForMe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC, IDEX and Coinbe. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VouchForMe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VouchForMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

