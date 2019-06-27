Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) Shares Down 5.1%

Shares of Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WTRH) fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.85 and last traded at $5.98. 1,011,099 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 692,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WTRH. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Waitr in a report on Saturday, June 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Waitr in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Waitr in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Waitr in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Waitr in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.68 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Waitr presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.78.

The company has a market cap of $470.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $48.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.15 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waitr Holdings Inc will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven L. Scheinthal bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Stough bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.47 per share, for a total transaction of $149,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 165,135 shares of company stock worth $1,217,399. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTRH. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waitr by 821.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waitr during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waitr during the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waitr by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 34,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 8,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waitr during the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.41% of the company’s stock.

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the Southeastern United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitates ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 8,500 restaurant partners in 250 cities.

