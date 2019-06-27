Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Increased to $125.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Walmart from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Walmart from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America set a $120.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.47.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $110.16 on Monday. Walmart has a one year low of $83.40 and a one year high of $112.22. The firm has a market cap of $315.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.71.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $122.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,626,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.08, for a total value of $164,442,099.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,502,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,110,246.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,322,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $134,930,451.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,347,511 shares in the company, valued at $341,580,022.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,558,285 shares of company stock worth $570,888,574 over the last three months. 50.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2,899.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,543,323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 14,058,442 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,977,936 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,233,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,978 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,148,619 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,687,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,362 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 493.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,732,659 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $161,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,626,000. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.