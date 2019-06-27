Wedbush Downgrades Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) to Neutral

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $305.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous target price of $270.00. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.53% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SHOP. Macquarie boosted their price target on Shopify to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Shopify from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shopify from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.92.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $289.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.56, a quick ratio of 12.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a PE ratio of -473.82 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $286.61. Shopify has a 1 year low of $117.64 and a 1 year high of $338.94.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $320.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.11 million. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shopify will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 328.1% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 8,100.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

