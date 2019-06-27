Wedbush Reaffirms Hold Rating for LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Wedbush reiterated their hold rating on shares of LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) in a research note published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $67.00 target price on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LYFT. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on LYFT in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on LYFT in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a sell rating on the stock. Cross Research assumed coverage on LYFT in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $69.01 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on LYFT in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They set an underweight rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on LYFT in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.23.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $62.97 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.01. LYFT has a 52-week low of $47.17 and a 52-week high of $88.60.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($47.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.74) by ($42.39). The business had revenue of $776.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.09 million. Equities research analysts expect that LYFT will post -11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LYFT news, Director R. Ann Miura-Ko purchased 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $118,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LYFT in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LYFT in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LYFT in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of LYFT in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LYFT in the first quarter valued at about $145,000. 30.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LYFT Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

