Wedbush Reiterates $105.00 Price Target for Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Wedbush set a $105.00 target price on Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) in a research note released on Monday morning, RTT News reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $85.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Roku to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BidaskClub raised Roku from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Guggenheim raised Roku from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Roku from $46.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.87.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku stock opened at $92.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of -1,153.75 and a beta of 2.43. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $108.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.63.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $206.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.80 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Roku will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total transaction of $173,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chas Smith sold 16,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $1,049,865.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 718,053 shares of company stock valued at $68,033,088. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Roku during the first quarter valued at about $117,951,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,340,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,283,000 after purchasing an additional 925,145 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $19,471,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the first quarter worth about $40,282,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $14,477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.49% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.