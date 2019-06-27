Western Midstream Partners Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:WES)

Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 531 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 865% compared to the typical volume of 55 put options.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WES shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $30.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.48. Western Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $37.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $671.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.45 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 16.47%. Western Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WES. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ffcm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 717 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

