Whitehaven Coal (ASX:WHC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.57

Whitehaven Coal Ltd (ASX:WHC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as A$3.57 ($2.53) and last traded at A$3.60 ($2.55), with a volume of 4049183 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at A$3.68 ($2.61).

The business’s 50 day moving average is A$3.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion and a PE ratio of 6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Whitehaven Coal Company Profile (ASX:WHC)

Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales. The company operates through two segments, Open Cut Operations and Underground Operations. It operates six mines in North West New South Wales; five open cut mines at Maules Creek, Tarrawonga, Rocglen, Werris Creek, and Sunnyside; and one underground mine at Narrabri.

