Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) VP Sells $1,158,000.00 in Stock

Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) VP Jeff D. Trom sold 20,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $1,158,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 235,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,640,197.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

WK stock opened at $55.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78. Workiva Inc has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $58.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -59.68 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.82.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $69.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WK shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Workiva to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WK. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 238.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workiva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workiva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workiva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Institutional investors own 51.48% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

